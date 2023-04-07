Tomorrow’s duel at Fontes do Sar (6:00 p.m.) is one of those with a European flavor for UCAM. Because it comes in the middle of a Champions League quarterfinal tie, in which Sito Alonso’s men are recovering from the blow suffered on Tuesday in Malaga (83-67) and are preparing to receive Unicaja next Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. at the Palace with the aim of balancing the series. But, also, because a good part of the options of being able to see one of these next year depends on what happens tomorrow in Santiago de Compostela.

There, Obradoiro will receive a UCAM that does not raise its head outside of Murcia, where it loses its games by an adverse average of 21 points difference. Moncho Fernández’s men come into the clash in tenth position, which is expected to be the last one that this season gives them the right to play in European competition next season, and with one victory (eleven) more than the Murcians (ten). In addition, and as always in the second round, the ‘basket-average’ will be a factor to take into account. UCAM was defeated by the Galicians in the first round (80-84), but by a salvageable difference.

The calculator



In other words, a victory for Sito Alonso’s men (twelfth) in Galicia by five points or more could boost them to that tenth place, as long as Bilbao falls on Sunday against Barça, something that is very likely. Whether Chris Chiozza, signed this week, makes his debut or not, it is a possibility that UCAM will rush until the last moment (like his signing), but as the hours go by it seems more unlikely that he can be integrated into the university discipline on time. When he is registered, either for this match or the next one in the Endesa League, Trice or Anderson will be removed from the squad.