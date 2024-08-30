The end came quickly and unexpectedly: A week ago, Ulf Mark Schneider lost his position as CEO of Nestlé. The world’s largest food company is now led by his former board colleague Laurent Freixe. The dismissal must have hit Schneider like a hammer blow. After the model German manager took over the leadership of the company’s headquarters in Vevey on Lake Geneva at the beginning of 2017, he made it unmistakably clear to analysts and investors that he saw his new role as more than just an interlude in his meteoric career: “I am all in and I’m here for the long term.”