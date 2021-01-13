At the Vladivostok airport, thick fog led to a delay in the takeoff and landing of six flights. TASS…

As the press service of the air harbor told the agency, two flights from Khabarovsk, as well as one from Moscow and Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, are now delayed for arrival.

Meanwhile, passengers are waiting for the departure, who go to Novosibirsk, in addition, the intra-regional flight to Kavalerovo will depart with a delay.

It is specified that the delays are caused by unfavorable weather conditions, namely fog.

The day before, the flight from Novosibirsk to Khabarovsk was delayed by almost nine hours.