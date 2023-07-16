Departure of party activists | “My limit went here” – Four people who have just left the ruling party tell why they left

One thinks the party abandoned its values, the other is ashamed, the third just grew out. There has been a storm in the early days of the government, and a few active members of the governing parties have spectacularly left their groups in recent weeks. Now they tell you why.

Simo Löytömäki HS, Tero Kartastenpää HS

2:00 am

Lauri Kattelus left the coalition because he no longer accepts the party’s decisions

Blet’s get this out of the agenda now. So Lauri Kattelus thought one spring evening when the parliamentary elections were over.

He sat at home in Turku and sent an email to the assembly. The message was simple: he is leaving the party.