Emma Aicher took second place behind the Kvitfjell World Cup departure behind the Austrian Cornelia Hütter and achieved the best result of her young career. Kira Weidle-Winkelmann reached tenth in the intermediate classification.

Aicher, who had already drawn attention to the World Cup in the speed disciplines with two sixth places, was only 0.15 seconds behind Hütter. Third was departure world champion Breezy Johnson (USA/+0.40). “It is a dream, you work towards that all the time. I am very happy. I tried to drive like in training. It felt good. I was a bit surprised, but it’s cool that it worked, ”said Aicher on ZDF.

Already on Saturday (10.30 a.m., ZDF and Eurosport) there is a second chance in the departure for the 21 -year -old racing runner of the German Ski Association (DSV) in Kvitfjell. A Super-G takes place on Sunday (10.30 a.m.). Most recently, Aicher also convinced the sixth of the Sestriere slalom.

The 29-year-old Weidle-Winkelmann, who has some problems this winter, was one second behind Hütter. The American Lindsey Vonn, 40, missed the top 10. “It was okay, but there were a few uncertainties. It’s a bit annoying in such a tight race. But nevertheless it is a solid result again. That is also a bit good, ”said Weidle-Winkelmann.

A giant slalom is planned for men on Saturday in Kranjska Gora, a slalom on Sunday (both 9.30 a.m. and 12.30 p.m.) with the World Cup third Linus Straßer.