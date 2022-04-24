The news that Henk Fraser (55) has been gently sent away from Sparta is not unexpected. The moment does. Apparently the management of the club has panicked after all competitors of the Rotterdam club won their matches this weekend. It is indicative of the chaos at the offices in Spangen. The position of general manager Manfred Laros has become untenable.
#Departure #Henk #Fraser #underlines #chaos #Sparta #top #Manfred #Laros #position #untenable
Russia Alexei Mordashov was a super-rich pro-Western businessman, now he is the target of Western sanctions – Such is the oligarch who has perhaps the most destructive in the war
Steel billionaire Alexei Mordashov considers himself an independent businessman, but the EU says he is the backbone owner of, among...
Leave a Reply