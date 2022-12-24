The main highways that depart from São Paulo towards the interior, coast and other states recorded few points of slowness on the night of this Friday, 23rd. Rio de Janeiro (check the points below), due to works and excess of cars, and also the Fernão Dias highway. Régis Bittencourt also records congestion.

On the holiday, 7 million vehicles are expected to pass through the roads in the next few days: 4.2 million on state highways, with the majority departing from the metropolitan region of São Paulo and heading towards the interior and coast; and 3 million passing through federal roads (Dutra, Fernão Dias and Régis Bittencourt), which connect the State of São Paulo to Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais and Paraná.

Anchieta and Immigrants

In the Anchieta-Imigrantes System, which connects the capital of São Paulo to the coast of the State, the traffic situation is considered normal in both directions on Friday night, according to EcoVias. Without traffic, the time to go down the mountain via Imigrantes to Santos is 45 minutes, and 56 if the destination is Guarujá. By Anchieta, used for the descent of trucks, the journey time is a little longer: 57 minutes to Santos and 67 to Guarujá.

Anhanguera and Bandeirantes

On the Anhanguera (SP 330) and Bandeirantes (SP 348) highways, which connect the capital and the interior of the State (Jundiaí and the Campinas region), traffic in both directions is also considered normal, according to the latest update made by CCR Autoban, at 8:15 pm this Friday.

Raposo Tavares and Castello Branco

The Castello-Raposo System, which connects the metropolitan region of São Paulo to cities such as São Roque and Sorocaba, also has normal traffic in both directions, according to CCR. The last update made by the dealership was at 20:25.

Tamoios

Until the last update, around 7 pm, Tamoios – which connects São José dos Campos to Caraguatatuba (north coast of SP) – has free traffic and no accidents. This Thursday, the highway had to be closed due to heavy rains in the region and the risk of landslides. The road was only released at 11 pm, 13 hours after the start of the blockade. Drivers were directed to the lanes of Serra Nova and had to go down the stretch by train.

Rio-Santos

Another runway to be banned due to the risk of landslides, the Rio-Santos (BR 101), which runs from Ubatuba (SP) to Paraty (RJ), has no slowdowns, according to the concessionaire CCR Rio. Last Wednesday, the road had to be blocked also due to the risk of landslides caused by heavy storms.

President Dutra

On the highway that connects São Paulo to Rio de Janeiro, there is intense traffic and congestion caused by an excess of cars and works, according to the latest update, at 9:25 pm, by CCR Rio, the concessionaire that manages the highway.

Direction Rio de Janeiro – São Paulo: Slow traffic around Nova Iguaçu, between km 178 and km 184;

Direction Rio de Janeiro – São Paulo: Works on the lane: traffic flowing in the left lane at km 214 and km 218;

Direction São Paulo – Rio de Janeiro: Intense traffic between Barra Mansa, at km 299 to km 288;

Direction São Paulo – Rio de Janeiro: Slow traffic on the Marginal lane, in Guarulhos, between km 219 and 218;

Regis Bittencourt

On Rodovia Régis Bittencourt, three points of slowness were identified. From Curitiba to São Paulo, there is traffic between km 284, near Itapecerica da Serra (SP), and km 279 (Embu das Artes).

In the direction from São Paulo to Curitiba, the slowdown is felt practically on the same stretch, but with the end of the congestion only at km 285. In both directions, there is slowdown between km 270 and km 268.9, at the height of Taboão da Mountain range. The data was updated by Arteris Régis around 8 pm. Traffic at the sites has been felt for about five hours.

Fernão Dias

For drivers who take the Fernão Dias highway, which connects São Paulo to Belo Horizonte, there are several points of slowness that are felt since the end of the afternoon.

In the direction of the capital of Minas Gerais, there are traffic jams at km 62, height of Mairiporã (SP), at km 52, in Atibaia (SP); from km 42 to km 36, also in Atibaia; and from km 501 to km 499, in Betim (MG). On the way to Guarulhos (SP), traffic is on the following stretches: km 480 to km 481, in Contagem (MG); from km 38 to km 41, in Atibaia; and at km 55 to km 60, in Mairiporã.