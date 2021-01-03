The curfew has been brought forward to 6 p.m. in fifteen departments since this Saturday, January 2, the departments concerned are Hautes-Alpes, Alpes-Maritimes, Ardennes, Doubs, Jura, Marne, Haute-Marne, Meurthe-et-Moselle, Meuse, Haute-Saône, Vosges, Territoire de Belfort, Moselle, Nièvre and Saône-et-Loire. “Obviously in this weekend back from vacation and in these first days, there will be a very great tolerance”, assured the spokesperson. Five other departments in which an advanced curfew was expected do not appear in this final list. These are the Aube, Haut-Rhin, Yonne, Allier and Ardèche.

The possibility of re-containments

“The virus continues to circulate in France (…) with a disparity between the territories”, explained Gabriel Attal, specifying that the list of departures concerned would be revised in a week. And “if the situation were to deteriorate further in certain territories, we will take the necessary decisions”, he added, in response in particular to a question on the possibility of reconfigurations.

Government spokesman Gabriel Attal stressed that the advanced curfew would apply uniformly throughout the territory of the departments concerned, without distinction between cities and rural areas.

People wishing to leave their homes for a valid reason will have to use, he explained, “the same certificate that the French currently know for the curfew at 8 p.m.”. If you have to go out during curfew, depending on your situation, you will need to provide yourself with the exceptional travel certificate, proof of business travel or proof of school travel (you can download them here).

Gabriel Attal also confirmed that cultural establishments (theaters, cinemas, etc.) will not be able to reopen on January 7, the date scheduled for the next point on sanitary conditions.