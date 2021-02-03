State Department spokesman Ned Price said Washington views relations with Beijing through a competitive lens. TASS…

“We are in a state of serious competition with China, strategic competition is the framework in which these relations are concluded. We know that the PRC is doing a variety of things that harm American workers, weaken our technological advantage, threaten our alliances, and impact international organizations, ”he said.

The foreign ministry spokesman added that the United States also understands that there are issues where it shares national interests and where limited cooperation with China is in their interests.

Earlier it was reported that the Chinese authorities hope that under US President Joe Biden, the Sino-American relationship will be based on mutual respect and mutually beneficial cooperation.

The corresponding opinion was expressed by Yang Jiechi, a member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, head of the office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Central Committee of the CPC.