In a report to the US Congress, the State Department confirmed that there will be no sanctions against Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of Nord Stream 2. This was announced on Wednesday, May 19, by the agency. Bloomberg…

According to the report, the sanctions will be imposed, but they will be suspended immediately. The administration of American President Joe Biden decided to abandon the restrictions for reasons of national security, the newspaper added.

The intention of the American administration not to impose restrictions on the operator of the line and its leadership was previously reported by the Axios portal with reference to a source… The report notes that the US administration “does not intend to spoil relations with Germany because of the gas pipeline.” However, the State Department will advocate restrictions against several Russian courts, the portal claims.

On May 19, political analyst Alexander Rahr told Izvestia that the American authorities had abandoned the sanctions due to their unwillingness to spoil relations with Germany.

In this matter, Biden will demonstrate rationality, not weakness, said the head of the Bundestag Committee on Economics and Energy, Klaus Ernst, writes Gazeta.ru…

At the same time, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that “the very fact of the appearance of just such publications is quite positive, it is better than reading that new sanctions are coming.”

Washington first imposed restrictions against the project at the end of 2019. This led to the suspension of construction, the Swiss company AllSeas was forced to withdraw its pipe-laying vessels from the construction site of SP-2 in the Baltic Sea.

Nord Stream 2 is being built from Russia to Germany along the bottom of the Baltic Sea with the aim of direct and reliable gas supplies to Europe. The EU countries mainly support the project and participate in its implementation. The Baltic states, Poland, Ukraine and the United States are opposed.