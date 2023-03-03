Friday, March 3, 2023
Department of Justice: Trump can be sued for the assault on the Capitol

March 3, 2023
Department of Justice: Trump can be sued for the assault on the Capitol


donald trump

Trump speaks during a campaign rally in support of candidates for Pennsylvania Governor and Senate.

Trump speaks during a campaign rally in support of candidates for Pennsylvania Governor and Senate.

On January 6, 2021, supporters of the former Republican president attacked the headquarters of the US Congress.

The United States Department of Justice considered this Thursday that the former president of the country Donald Trump (2017-2021) He can be sued for having incited the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

According to a brief from the Department of Justice’s civil law division registered today in the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia and collected by US media, “Trump does not have absolute immunity” from civil lawsuits multiples presented by police officers and members of Congress seeking to hold him accountable for inciting that assault.

NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT…

EFE

