The Department of Economic Development and the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman closed a violating warehouse in the second industrial area of ​​Al Jarf, in the presence of inspectors from the Federal Tax Authority and the Federal Customs Authority, for manufacturing and packaging tobacco and honey products, and the fraudulent goods were confiscated, which amounted to nearly 16 thousand products. Between raw honey and honey, electronic hookah, flavored oils for electronic hookah and tobacco, and its market value was estimated at about one million five hundred thousand dirhams.

Ahmed Khair Al Balushi, Director of the Control and Consumer Protection Department at the Economic Development Department, said: “A team of inspectors from both parties, based on information received from the Federal Customs Authority, seized an unlicensed warehouse belonging to one of the tobacco trade stores in the emirate that manufactures tobacco products and wraps them with international trademarks. Immediately, a violation was made, the warehouse was closed, and the goods were confiscated. “

He added: “We call on the public and the consumer to protect their rights by avoiding purchasing goods and products from unlicensed or suspicious establishments, in addition to the necessity to examine the commodity or product before purchasing and ensure that it conforms to the approved and applicable specifications in the country, and to cooperate in reporting any facility or warehouse that operates. Contrary to the law, or who trades in counterfeit or fraudulent goods or products by calling the Ajman Unified Governmental Communication Center, because of their detriments to the health and safety of society, the environment and the local economy, and we affirm the continuation of work with partners to protect trademarks and to eliminate all those who are begging for him to harm the safety of And community health.

Head of the Health Control Department at the Municipality and Planning Department, Ahmed Obaid Al Suwaidi, said: “Out of our concern for the health and safety of community members and within our control programs to ensure the safety of the consumer products in circulation, we have confiscated expired tobacco and honey products that do not conform to the approved UAE specifications and standards, do not bear a tax stamp, and lack According to storage standards and health controls and requirements, and contains chemicals of unknown source, and expired materials that are not suitable for distribution and high risk are re-packed on new dates, and we have destroyed what was seized, and we confirm the continuity of monitoring and inspection work on all relevant institutions in the emirate to monitor health violations That pose a threat to society. “

The Director of the Tax Compliance and Enforcement Department at the Federal Tax Authority, Sarah Al-Habashi, said that the violating warehouse in the second industrial area of ​​Al-Jarf was seized during a joint inspection campaign, as part of the field inspection campaigns that the authority is implementing in all emirates of the country in cooperation with the departments of economic development and the relevant authorities in the inspection. And controlling violations as part of the authority’s plans to contribute to strengthening market oversight and ensuring compliance with legislation and tax procedures, and protecting legitimate consumers and merchants from leakage of inferior products that do not conform to approved specifications and do not meet taxes to local markets, and confirmed the Authority’s keenness to cooperate with the relevant authorities in the country to benefit from its expertise. In the local markets and accelerate the procedures of inspection campaigns and implement them with the highest levels of effectiveness, accuracy and efficiency.

For his part, Director of the Customs Control and Inspection Department at the Federal Customs Authority, Mutaib Al-Bannai, said: “Protecting society and preserving the health of its children from harmful commercial practices represents one of the strategic objectives of the authority and the customs sector in the country. The aforementioned warehouse manufactures adulterated tobacco and honey products as well as evading taxes. The competent authorities were immediately informed, which in turn closed the warehouse and seized the adulterated goods.

Al-Bannai added, “We are proud of our strategic partnership with the Department of Economic Development, the Municipality and Planning Department, Ports and Customs in Ajman and the Federal Tax Authority, and we seek to strengthen this partnership by exchanging information and experiences in a way that leads to consumer protection, support the economic development process, raising the state’s competitiveness in the field of trade and building a competitive economy.” Based on knowledge. “





