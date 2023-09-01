The NOS and the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) give Gerrit Hiemstra, who stops as a weatherman for the NOS after a quarter of a century, his ‘own storm’ as a gift. Newsreader Rob Trip reported this on Thursday in the NOS News from 8 p.m.

“Behind me is the man who will bring you the weather”, Trip pointed to Hiemstra. “But also the man to whom we have told that the KNMI will announce tomorrow that a storm will be named after him.” The names are assigned to storms in a European context in alphabetical order. ,,When it is G’s turn, it will be storm Gerrit, because of the approaching departure. A gift from us and from the KNMI.”

A KNMI spokesperson confirms that Gerrit's name is on the list that will be announced on Friday. The name was frequently suggested by visitors to an open day that the weather institute recently held. "We determine the European names together with the Irish and British weather services," the spokesperson explains. "It goes in alphabetical order and in September we will start again at the A. So it depends on the number of storms when it is Gerrit's turn."

The 61-year-old Hiemstra made his debut with the NOS in 1998. He first filled in for Erwin Kroll, among others, and later became a permanent force. Since then he has been broadcasting the weather forecast on television and radio on average two days a week. After his time at the NOS, Hiemstra wants to make a concrete contribution to reducing greenhouse gas emissions with a new company. With the company he will advise people on how to build a house with natural (so-called ‘biobased’) materials, such as hemp.

Hiemstra will retire in September. It is not known when his last broadcast is.

Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

