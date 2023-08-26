Departing party leader of the SGP Kees van der Staaij warns against too simple solutions in politics. The current nestor of the House of Representatives mainly talks about the problems with the implementation of policy, which in turn lead to a lot of bureaucracy in the healthcare sector, for example. He thinks it should be much more about these kinds of problems instead of “nice new policy and all kinds of other things that immediately appeal to the imagination,” he said on Friday evening in the TV program Op1.

