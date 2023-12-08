PARIS. They are unpublished images, which could have ended up forgotten. In 2018 Gérard Depardieu went to North Korea to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Pyongyang regime, alongside the French writer and director, Yann Moix. Upon his return, the latter edited a documentary, never seen or broadcast before, of which the program ‘Complément d’enquete’ broadcast some embarrassing excerpts as part of a special episode dedicated to the actor which aired yesterday on France 2. In the video, the same interpreter chosen to accompany Depardieu to North Korea is the subject of sexist advances and comments.

Depardieu in North Korea, the unreleased video with scandalous phrases: “Women love to ride horses, they have clitoris…”



Visiting a riding school, he tells her that «women love riding horses, their clitoris rubs on the saddle pommel. They are big p…”. Then looking at a ten-year-old girl on horseback, he adds: “If the horse gallops, she enjoys it.” Then he suggests to the interpreter that he take up horse racing. “It’s very good,” Depardieu underlines, adding that women who practice horse riding “also really love… other things.”

Depardieu never seems to abandon the sexual register. After weighing himself on a scale, he announces to the interpreter: «124 (kg), 124 dear! And I don’t even have an erection. Erect: 126! And again: «Everything here is made of wood, like my c…. I have a beam in my underwear». Then the request for a photo together to “touch the interpreter’s ass”.

At least sixteen women have accused the actor with the dual French and Russian passport of sexist and sexual violence. Depardieu has also been under investigation since 2020 for rape and assault on the actress, Charlotte Arnould, who testifies about her in ‘Complement d’Enquete’. He was also accused more recently by the actress Hélène Darras, for an alleged sexual assault perpetrated in 2007, during the filming of the film Disco.