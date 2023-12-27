Gerard Depardieu celebrates 75 years today in full storm. The French actor born in Chateauroux on 27 December 1948 is at the center of a scandal and the fall of the Divo is shaking France. The actor who became famous in 1974 with Patrick Dewaere in the film 'Les Valseuses' has repeatedly filled the pages of newspapers with questionable episodes (in 2011 a CityJet flight from Paris to Dublin was delayed for two hours because a drunk Depardieu urinated in the aisle before departure) and with numerous controversies but now “the sacred monster of French cinema” seems to have definitively taken the road to sunset. He had caused controversy in France, in particular, his decision to accept Russian nationality from the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, in January 2013 because he disagreed with the tax policy of the then French President Francois Hollande.

The allegations of sexual harassment

Numerous accusations of sexual harassment and assault were subsequently made against the '1492' and 'Cyrano de Bergerac' actor. In 2018, the actress Charlotte Arnould accused Depardieu of raping her but the case was initially closed before being reopened in March 2022. Emmanuelle Debever, who committed suicide in December 2023 by jumping into the Seine in Paris, denounced Depardieu in 2019 for sexual violence. Subsequently, complaints also arrived from other women, over a dozen. The latest was in December when the Spanish journalist Ruth Baza accused the French actor of sexual assault during an interview in 1995.

A video from 2018 shot in North Korea for the celebrations of 70 years of the Pyongyang regime, alongside the French writer and director, Yann Moix, has sparked further controversy. In the video, which was not used in Moix's documentary and which was revealed by the French program 'Complément d'enquete', an unrestrained Depardieu emerges who makes continuous references to sex, makes explicit comments to the women he meets and comments of a sexual nature even towards a Korean girl.

Macron's defense

The position of the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, is also causing a lot of discussion in France, as on 20 December during an interview with 'C à vous' he 'defended' Depardieu by stating that he was “a great admirer” of the French actor and that the Divo “has made France very proud”. On that occasion, the president rejected, at least for now, the possibility of taking away the Legion of Honour, explaining that the honor was “not a moral order”.

The artists' appeal

Meanwhile, the Depardieu issue continues to divide the French. Yesterday 60 French artists – from director Bertrand Blier to actresses Carole Bouquet and Charlotte Rampling, up to singers such as Roberto Alagna and Carla Bruni – launched an appeal on the pages of Le Figaro to denounce “the lynching” against Gérard Depardieu. “We are artists, writers and film producers – we read -. It is in this capacity that we express ourselves. We do not want to enter into controversy, we will let Justice take its course”, they write, but “we can no longer remain silent in the face of lynching that fell on him, in the face of the torrent of hatred that pours on his person” and “in spite of a presumption of innocence from which he would have benefited, like everyone else, if he had not been the giant of cinema which And”.

“When you attack Gérard Depardieu in this way, it is the art that you attack”, write the artists again, who add: “Through his genius as an actor, Gérard Depardieu contributes to the artistic influence of our country. He contributes to the history of art in the highest possible way. He is part of this history and continues to enrich it. This is why France owes him so much. Cinema and theater cannot do without his unique personality”, the words of the artists lined up in defense of the actor .