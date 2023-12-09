Depardieu, advances and obscene comments even on a 10-year-old girl

The actor grunts and makes harsh and vulgar comments about the women around him. While visiting a stable, he claims that women ride for sexual pleasure and even makes lewd remarks about a ten-year-old girl. Corriere della Sera tells it about the French actor Gerard Depardieu. New embarrassing videos broadcast by Complément d’Enquete, the investigative broadcast of French public television, reveal a Gérard Depardieu without limits, more uninhibited than ever in his sexist and sexual comments, even towards a little girl.



Images that date back to 2018, when the ‘sacred monster’ actor, in fact, of French cinema goes to North Korea to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Pyongyang regime, alongside the writer and director, Yann Moix. Upon returning from that controversial visit to Kim Yong-Un’s kingdom, Moix edited a documentary, never seen or broadcast before, of which ‘Complément d’enquete’ broadcast some extracts as part of a special episode dedicated to Depardieu, which aired in aired on France 2.

In the video, the same interpreter chosen to accompany the actor to North Korea is the subject of sexual advances and jokes. Visiting a riding school, and then watching a ten-year-old girl ride a horse, the actor says: “If the horse gallops, she enjoys it.” Then he suggests to the interpreter that he take up horse racing. “It’s very good,” Depardieu points out, adding that women who practice horse riding “also really love… other things.”

Depardieu seems to think of nothing else. After weighing himself on a scale, he announces to the interpreter: “124 (kg), 124 dear! And I don’t even have an erection. Erect: 126!”. Then the request for a photo together to “touch the butt” of the interpreter. According to many, this affair will mark the end of Depardieu’s career.

