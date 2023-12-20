The European press maintains that the leak of a video has just sunk the career of “the myth” Gerard Depardieu (74 years old). But allegations of sexual abuse and inappropriate behavior date back years. “It has been destroyed by facing four judicial processes after twenty accusations of rape, sexual assault and violence and a string of political scandals, apologizing for tyrants and dictators. Three years later, the accusations have grown dramatically.”

And the latest complaint against the Cyrano de Bergerac actor was made by actress Hélène Darras. The case is under judicial investigation and has accelerated the dissemination of documents and recordings. “Always more serious, dirty, rude and dangerous,” says ABC. Last week, the France 2 network broadcast a video made in the capital of North Korea. The actor appears touching (inappropriately) a young woman while she shouted: “Look, look how he has it!”

But perhaps the biggest media scandal began this week when a new video was leaked in which the actor visits a riding center during his visit to North Korea in 2018 and says: “Women love riding horses. They are some z…”. Before similar comments, he sexualized a 10-year-old girl who was playing sports.

Although the actor and his entourage have denied that he has violent behavior, his career is going downhill. The statue of Depardieu has been removed from the well-known French center Grévin Museuminaugurated in 1981. Those in charge of the museum warned that there were “negative reactions from visitors” and on their social networks when passing in front of the statue.

On the other hand, The French Government is considering withdrawing the distinction given to it by the former president of France Jacques Chirac naming him a knight of the Legion of Honor on May 2, 1996 in Paris. The actor, accused of rape since 2020, decided to make the recognition “available” to the Minister of Culture, Rima Abdul Malak.

According to the French press, the minister indicated that “she had initiated a disciplinary procedure for scandalous comments.” French MP Manon Aubry added: “Unclean. From verbal abuse, through toxic masculinity. It shows the true nature of Depardieu.”

For its part, the actor's family says that he is being subjected to an “unprecedented conspiracy” and that he is the victim of “monstrous manipulation.” In a column published in Le Journal du Dimanche, they point out: “In private, with his children, he is extremely modest, delicate and even prudish!” The text was signed by Julie, Roxane, Jean (his children), Delphine (his niece) and Élisabeth (his ex-wife). They excuse this by stating that Depardieu likes to “play provocation” when he is in front of a camera.

Regarding the video, they acknowledge that they are “shocked” for his words and add that they are “often” surprised by the actor's testimonies. But they deny that what was said was also directed at the girl who was practicing horse riding. “Rude, cheeky, annoying at times, but not violent!”

Finally, the Depardieu family remembers that the actor apologized in a letter published in The Figaro and indicates that “harm is not their intention,” and asks “not to use verbal provocations to support other accusations,” in reference to rape complaints.

