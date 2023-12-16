Reggio Emilia – Depaoli, returning after a one-match suspension, is the only change for Stojanovic compared to the last victory over Lecco in the starting line-up of Sampdoria which takes the field in Reggio Emilia against the Granata coached by Alessandro Nesta. Confirmation in attack for the Esposito-Verre-De Luca trident. Benedetti is back on the bench, having so far only played in Terni on the first day. Reggiana is aiming forward on Portanova, Varela and Antisteù

The formations

Reggiana (4-3-2-1): Bardi; Sampirisi, Romagna, Marcandalli, Pieragnolo; Fiamozzi, Nardi, Bianco; Portanova, Varela; Antiste. On the bench: Satalino, Sposito, Rozzio, Szyminski, Libutti, Shaibu, Kabashi, Melegoni, Lanini, Gondo. All.: Nesta

Sampdoria (4-3-2-1): Stankovic; Depaoli, Ghilardi, Gonzalez, Murru; Kasami, Yepes, Giordano; Esposito, Verre; DeLuca. On the bench: Ravaglia, Conti, Stojanovic, Buyla, Girelli, Panada, Ricci, Askildsen, Malagrida, Benedetti, Ntanda, La Gumina. All.: Pirlo