After so much waiting, this Tuesday, April 2, starting at 9:30 p.m., the journey through the Copa Libertadores begins for River Plate in 2024. The “Millonario” already knows all the details for his first date in this group phase and is focusing full in Deportivo Táchira after losing 1 to 0 against Huracán.
Martin Demichelis' team will be part of group H where it will compete in the group stage against Libertad from Paraguay, Nacional from Uruguay and Deportivo Táchira from Venezuela.
Date: April 2
Location: San Cristóbal, Táchira, Venezuela
Stadium: Pueblo Nuevo Sports Center
Schedule: 9:30 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 2:30 a.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela, 7:30 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, 5:30 p.m. in Mexico
This match will be completely under the decisions of the Brazilian delegation. The referee of the match will be Raphael Claus, his number 1 assistant will be Danilo Manis and number 2 Guillherme Dias, while the fourth referee will be Rodrigo Pereira.
He VAR It will be led by Rodolpho Toski and Rodrigo Dalonso.
TV channel: Telefe and FOX Sports
Stream online: Star +, Pluto TV, Mi telefe APP, Mitelefe.com, Twitch telefe, Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (you must have the cable service from the different companies and the Football PACK).
Possible lineups:
RIVER:Armani; Herrera, González Pirez, Paulo Diaz, Enzo Diaz; Villagra, Aliendro, Barco, Fernández; Solari, Borja.
TACHIRA SPORTS: Camargo; Ruiz Diaz, Camacho, Benitez; Vargas, Cova, Robles, Figueroa; Hernández, Chacón; Rosendo Castle
Forecast:
The match will be a 1-1 draw.
