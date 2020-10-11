Highlights: Party workers scramble with women congress leader in Deoria

Women leaders were opposing giving tickets to Mukund Bhaskar from Deoria

Female leader Tara Yadav has appealed to Priyanka Yadav to take action in the case

Devaria

In Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh, a case of scuffle of activists with a female leader has come to light at a Congress function. Congress worker Tara Yadav has alleged that party workers have beaten her up as she was questioning the party’s decision. He has also sought a response from Priyanka Gandhi regarding the case.

According to the information, the Congress party has given Mukund Bhaskar a ticket in view of the by-election in Deoria. Party leader Tara Yadav objected to giving Bhaskar a ticket, after which he was abused by party workers at the event. Tara Yadav alleged that party workers assaulted her while she was questioning the party’s decision to ticket a ‘rapist’ Mukund Bhaskar.

Will Priyanka take action?

She said that she is now waiting for Priyanka Gandhi’s answer to what action she takes in this case. Tara said, ‘On the one hand our party leaders are fighting for justice to the victim of the Hathras case, on the other hand the party ticket is being given to a rapist. This is a wrong decision. ‘ He said that this decision of the party will tarnish the image of Congress.

Women’s Commission took the matter into cognizance

At the same time, the Women’s Commission has taken this matter into consideration. Commission Chairperson Rekha Sharma said that we have taken cognizance of this incident, in which about 25 people are beating up a woman leader. This is a serious issue when we are saying that women should join politics. He said that political people treat women activists like goons. Now is the time that they should be punished.