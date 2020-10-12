Highlights: Two days ago, the lady leader of Congress slapped the national secretary of the party

Female leader Tara Yadav also had a case against some party officials.

Now a case has also been filed against Tara Yadav and his supporters

Devaria

An angry woman leader Netri Tara Yadav’s scuffle with Congress national secretary remains a matter of discussion after she was denied a ticket in the assembly by-election in Deoria in Uttar Pradesh. In this case, women leaders have filed cases against their own party workers. A lawsuit was also filed against Tara Yadav on Monday. Congress Women’s District Vice President Julekha Khatoon has filed a case against Tara and her supporters. A three-member inquiry committee has been set up to investigate this well-known case. The members of the committee reached Deoria on Monday and took full information about the case.

Let me tell you that two days ago, Congress leader Tara Yadav, who reached the program of Congress candidate Mukund Bhaskar, had a tussle with Congress National Secretary Sachin Naik. After a while, the matter turned into a scuffle. Its video became increasingly viral on social media.

Zulekha Khatoon, female district vice president, gave Tahrir

In this case, the woman leader has filed a case against the District President Dharmendra Singh Sainthwar, Ajay Singh Sainthwar, Bharat Mani and Jaideep Singh Sainthwar from the Congress. After this, on Monday, Women District Vice President Julekha Khatoon has also filed a case of molestation and assault on Tara Yadav and her supporters. According to Tahrir given at the Kotwali police station, Tara Yadav and his supporters, along with the National Secretary, assaulted and objected to them. Kotwal Chandrabhan Singh said that an FIR has been registered against Tara Yadav and his supporters for assault and molestation in this case.

The committee reached Deoria for investigation

A committee was constituted on Monday on the direction of the state leadership to investigate the matter. Shehla Ahrari, the woman president of the East Zone and Chandrakala, the vice-chairman, arrived in Deoria and inquired about the entire matter from the workers. The third member of the committee, Talat Aziz, will come to Deoria on Tuesday. Then both sides will be examined face to face. The committee will submit the investigation report of the case to the state president in two days.