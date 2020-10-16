Highlights: Vote to anyone … This time ‘Tripathi’ only … This time in the Deoria Sadar by-election of UP

The vote will be won by anyone … This time ‘Tripathi’ only … This time the situation is similar in UP’s Deoria Sadar by-election. This time the battle of Tripathi vs Tripathi will be seen here. This will be the first time in the history of Deoria, when in the by-elections, major political parties have given tickets to Brahmin candidates. The special thing in this is that all the candidates have the nickname ‘Tripathi’.

In UP, the issue of violence and neglect against Brahmin dominated the last few days. The Opposition targeted the Yogi government several times over the Brahmin votebank. Perhaps this is the reason that this time in the by-elections, especially in Deoria, from Congress to Samajwadi Party, BSP and even BJP have also fielded Brahmin candidates.

Know who made the candidate

Now know who has given ticket to Deoria. While Samajwadi Party has fielded former cabinet minister Brahm Shankar Tripathi, BJP has nominated Dr. Satyaprakash Mani Tripathi as the candidate for this seat. The Congress has given ticket to Mukund Bhaskar Mani Tripathi, whose candidature caused a lot of uproar in the Congress and a video of misconduct with a woman leader came out.

The BSP has nominated Abhayanath Tripathi, a politician who has left the government servant from this seat. In 2017, Abhayanath has also contested the assembly elections on BSP ticket and stood third.

Has been elected ‘Brahmin’ MLA twice.

Deep Narayan Mani of the Brahmin fraternity was elected for the first time in the Deoria Sadar seat in 1969. He won with a ticket from Chaudhary Charan Singh’s party Bharatiya Kisan Dal (BKD). After this, Ramchhabila Mishra won from here on the Janata Dal ticket in 1989.

Backward class dominated

The Deoria Sadar seat, which came into existence in 1967, has held 14 elections so far. Most of the backward classes have got the opportunity to represent themselves from here. Two-time MLAs were elected from the Brahmin, Bhumihar and Muslim communities. At the same time, the people’s representatives have been elected from Thakur and once from the Kayastha community.

Total 25 percent Brahmin candidates

Out of the total 28 candidates for the bypolls held on November 3 in seven UP seats, 25 per cent are Brahmins, this time indicating a strong competition among the parties regarding the vote bank. The Congress has fielded Aarti Bajpai from Bangarmau (Unnao), Rakesh Mishra from Malhani (Jaunpur) and Mukund Bhaskar Mani Tripathi from Deoria in view of its traditional vote bank.

The Samajwadi Party nominated former minister Brahm Shankar Tripathi as its candidate in Deoria. BSP has given ticket to Abhayanath Tripathi from this seat. Apart from this, BSP has also fielded Brahmin candidate Sunil Dubey from Malhani.

BJP relies on CM Yogi

In the by-election, the BJP is currently relying on the charisma of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In fact, the BJP has taken the threat by fielding candidates against the wishes of local cadres and cadres in many areas. For example, in Ghatampur (reserved) seat of Kanpur, there was a strong demand to nominate the daughter of late minister Kamala Rani as a candidate but BJP has given ticket to Upendra Paswan instead.

On the other hand, the party has given ticket to Sangeeta Chauhan from Nauangwa Saadat seat of Amroha. Sangeeta Chauhan is the wife of late minister Chetan Chauhan. Sangeeta is not politically active but the party has given her a ticket. Similarly, in the by-election for Kairana Lok Sabha seat in 2018, BJP gave ticket to Mriganka Singh, daughter of Hukum Singh. Mriganka was a non-political face and the BJP was defeated in this election.