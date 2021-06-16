Erika montoya

Mexico City / 06.15.2021 20:39:02





Deontay Wilder waited 17 months for his rematch match against Tyson fury and it finally came to fruition. However his were not the words.

At a press conference in Los Angeles, the former heavyweight champion kept a deathly silence where he did not answer any questions and left his coach Malik Scott talk about what will be his return to the strings since that single loss on his record.

Cut off from the world, with his headphones on, he watched as Fury completely took over. and explained the reasons why he considers history will repeat itself.

“Seeing that he doesn’t want to talk, that he isolates himself, I can see that he is neither mentally nor psychologically ready for this fight. He knows what will happen to him and there is no way he can avoid it, ”said the monarch of the World Boxing Council, who will put the championship on the line for the first time since he won it in February 2020.

Fury took advantage of the silence to expose how you can’t change a fighter overnight and that at the end of the day no matter how much he trained alongside Malik, Wilder would revert to that one-punch fighter essence.

“Deontay has made the necessary mental adjustments, I just needed a receptive athlete. He has already made the adjustments to achieve everything that I need him to do in the ring. I only see this fight going one way. If you let Fury just do what he wants, he will do more of what you want. I have no doubt that Deontay will become a two-time heavyweight world champion and that it will be by knockout, “said the American’s coach.

The two will meet for the third time on July 24 in Las Vegas in what they hope will be the perfect closing of the trilogy. so that the winner focuses on going for the undisputed championship of the division.

To close the press conference, both fighters held a face to face for six minutes, without beating them or threatening them, in silence they both held that gaze war that promises great action as soon as the bell rings., always with the promise of wanting to finish before reaching the limit.

