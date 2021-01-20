Deontay Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KO) is finally looking to the future. The American lost in February 2020 the WBC World Heavyweight Championship to Tyson Fury. In the contract between the two there was a revenge clause, but the pandemic lengthened the deadlines and that trilogy seems not to happen. At least for now. The Englishman assures that having expired he does not think of the American, and the ‘Bronze Bomber’ will exhaust the possible routes.

His team will go to sports arbitration in the coming days, according to his comanager, Shelly Finkel in Sports Illustrated. The road may not be fast, besides, the agreement between Joshua and Fury seems done and the ‘Gipsy King’ could get $ 100 million for the first fight. If Fury has to pay, he could do it and he would win.or. Also, if justice is delayed, perhaps it can be pronounced after the two fights between the two Englishmen. Who knows if the trilogy would be relevant there.

Difficult position for Wilder, whoever happens needs activity as soon as possible. He is 35 years old and has been unemployed for almost one. It will be more. At the moment, the name that sounds the loudest is that of Charles Martin, former IBF champion. The idea is that you keep up the pace, gain confidence again and can be an attractive option for the winner. Although his technique is not the best, Wilder has been eleven times world champion. Gerald Washington, Michael Marrone, Byron Polley, Gregory Corbin or Daniel Martz are other names they use. If he fought a rival other than Fury, Wilder would play his first non-title fight in more than six years.