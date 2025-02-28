Deoleo, the company that owns brands such as Carbonell, Koipe or Bertolli, has registered sales of 996.6 million, which represents a 19% growth compared to the previous year. The Ebitda (Gross Operating Result) of the Company has risen 10.4%, to 33.3 million euros, But net losses have increased 58.9% from 34.3 to 54.5 million due to the imposition of a fine in Italy.

Deoleo communicated last November that he faced a sentence in Italy that condemned him to the payment of tariffs for 89 million euros. The group won in the first two instances, but the Italian customs authority came before the Court of Cassation, which returned the process to the Court of Second Instance of Lombardy asking for the reopening of the case and has now been the one that has failed against the company.

Sanction

Italy has already sent a payment letter to the company and the sanction, as explained by company sources, up to 64.7 million has been reduced. The provision carried out rises to 60.8 million once discounted, however, VAT. The company, which has already submitted an appeal, will also request in any case in the next few days a postponement of the payment for a period of six years.

The fine obeys Deleo had a shopping center in Switzerland that bought the first matter, which was later prosecuted in Italy and exported outside the European Union from the Helvetic country. According to community regulation, the company defends that it did not have to pay tariffs, something that Italy opposes, which understands that the subsidiary in this country is not an autonomous entity. “The argument used by the Office of Customs about the necessary autonomy in decision making by Carapelli International is not based on the Italian customs regulations or that of the European Union, And there are no judicial precedents in the European Union in line with the arguments used, “explains Deoleo. Therefore, Carapelli Firenze will ask the Court of Cassation to raise a preliminary ruling before the Court of Justice of the European Union.

Growth

Despite this fine, the company insists that it has the total support of its shareholders for this process and also considers that A growth stage opens over the next few years once the production has stabilized. The company, in fact, has achieved a treasury growth of 72%, up to 53 million euros. The debt margin on Ebitda has dropped, however, slightly 3.6% to 3.3%. Cristóbal Valdés, CEO of Deleo, stressed that “the company has faced a challenging year, marked by the shortage of raw material and volatility, in which our business model has demonstrated its solidity,” insisting that “we begin a new phase with optimism, supported by favorable harvest forecasts for the current exercise, and with full financial stability, which will allow us as a company. Focus on strengthening our strategy to achieve more ambitious objectives that will boost our road map. “

The company has assured, finally, that, “although we work with a 25%tariff scenario, if the impact would finally be approved, it would be diluted thanks to the price drop.” Deoleo has also insisted that tariffs would only serve to increase prices because US production barely covers 1% of consumption in this country.