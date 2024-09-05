Businesswoman was arrested in a mega-operation against a criminal organization specialized in illegal gambling and money laundering

Fans of Deolane Bezerra went on Wednesday (September 4, 2024) to the Recife Women’s Penal Colony, known as Bom Pastor, after confirmation of the prison from the businesswoman, lawyer and digital influencer. In support of her, in front of the place, they shouted “justice” and asked for his release.

Deolane was arrested in a mega operation against a criminal organization specialized in illegal gambling and money laundering on Wednesday (September 4). The action was launched by the Civil Police of Pernambuco.

According to Seap-PE (Secretariat of Penitentiary Administration and Resocialization of Pernambuco), the businesswoman will be kept in a reserved cell as it is a high-profile case, in order to protect the influencer’s physical integrity.

In the operation, luxury goods such as cars, real estate, planes and boats were seized, in addition to the freezing of financial assets. Here is the full of the process (PDF – 26 MB).

In a handwritten letter posted on social media, the influencer stated that, once again, she is “suffering a great injustice”. According to her, all her taxes are paid.

“The prejudice and persecution against me and my family is notorious, but all of this will serve to prove once again to all of you that I do not and have never committed ‘crimes’” […] ‘Forget’ that mother is ‘caged’… ‘Just to relax’, he wrote.

MEGAOPERATION

The operation mobilized 170 civil police officers, including delegates, agents and clerks, from the Civil Police of Pernambuco, São Paulo, Paraíba, Paraná and Goiás. In total, 19 arrest warrants and another 24 search and seizure warrants were issued during the operation involving Esportes da Sorte, called Integration.

It had the support of Dintel (Intelligence Directorate of the Civil Police of Pernambuco), the Anti-Money Laundering Technology Laboratory (LAB/LD), Coaf (Financial Activities Control Council), and Interpol (International Criminal Police Organization).

In Pernambuco, the seized material was sent to Depatri (Department for the Repression of Property Crimes).

Read the full SEAP-PE note:

“The Pernambuco State Penitentiary Administration and Reintegration Department (SEAP/PE) reports that Deolane Bezerra arrived on the afternoon of Wednesday (September 4) at the Recife Women’s Penal Colony, in the Metropolitan Region of Recife. As this is a high-profile case, the prison unit took the appropriate security measures to protect the physical integrity of the person deprived of liberty, including keeping her in a private cell. For security reasons, further details about the arrest cannot be released.”

