09/21/2024 – 8:33

The Public Prosecutor’s Office of Pernambuco (MPPE) confirmed on Friday, the 20th, that it had requested the replacement of the arrests of those investigated in Operation Integration with precautionary measures until new investigations are carried out. The operation gained national repercussion especially because it involved digital influencer Deolane Bezerra, 36 years old.

According to a statement from the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the request was made after a “meticulous analysis” of the investigation records indicated that additional steps were necessary to “substantiate the formal accusation” of those under investigation. The statement did not detail what precautionary measures would be indicated.

“Obviously, the preventive arrests already granted and executed must be replaced by other precautionary measures covered by the Code of Criminal Procedure, since the time lapse required to comply with the new proceedings would inevitably imply illegal constraint,” he pointed out. So far, there is no official information about the possible release of those under investigation.

The investigation involves a criminal organization suspected of illegal gambling and money laundering. Deolane has claimed to be a victim of “injustice.”

In the note, the MP also highlighted the need for confidentiality regarding the new investigations, “in order to clarify, in a convincing manner, the facts under investigation and clearly individualize the conduct of each of the investigated individuals”. There is no publication on the subject on the social networks of the digital influencer, who has even published handwritten letters in recent weeks.

Finally, the MP pointed out that it will not make “any other statement on the matter at this time”. “The request for new investigations (…) does not disregard the maintenance of some precautionary measures already granted and imposed, without prejudice to others being able to be applied to the specific case”, it highlighted. “The procedural acts consisting of searches and seizures of assets and values, as well as their unavailability, must remain sound”, it added.

Operation saw luxury cars and aircraft seized

In addition to at least 19 arrest warrants, Operation Integration served at least 24 search and seizure warrants, seized assets (luxury cars, real estate, aircraft and vessels) and valuables. The freezing of financial assets worth R$2.1 billion was also requested.

The investigation began with the seizure of R$180,000. It is focused on a money laundering scheme acquired through gambling and is divided into three phases: acquisition, concealment and integration of the money into the assets of those involved – the latter is what led to Deolane’s arrest.