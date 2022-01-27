Lawyer Deolane Bezerra, widow of MC Kevin, showed off in a series of Stories on Instagram her new acquisition: an expensive luxury car from the Ram Trucks brand, which is valued at around R$ 485 thousand, in the zero kilometer model, in patriot blue color.

“Look at Mom’s new ship. Look at the size of that car. Look at the panel. Bro, what a crazy car, it even has a freezer in it”, said Deolane, while showing off the car on the social network. “Wow, forget about the mother,” he declared.

Now also a DJ, Deolane became famous after the death of the funk singer, who died when he fell from the fifth floor of the balcony of a hotel in Rio de Janeiro last year.

