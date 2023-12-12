The decision to cast black actor Denzel Washington as the ancient Carthaginian general Hannibal in an upcoming Netflix film has sparked a small but heated debate in Tunisia, the military general's home country. After a similar controversy over a Netflix docudrama about Cleopatra, Tunisian newspapers, social media and even the halls of parliament have debated the complexion of the long-dead leader, the Guardian reports.

French-language Tunisian news outlet La Presse published an article saying the casting created “a historic mistake”, while on social media some users accused Netflix of promoting “woke culture”. An online petition signed by 1,300 people urged Netflix to “cancel its pseudo-documentary” and asked the Ministry of Culture to “intervene against the attempt to steal our history”.

Hannibal, born in Carthage, near modern-day Tunis, is considered by many to be one of the greatest military leaders in history. His skin color is unknown. Historians largely agree that he was of Phoenician origin—a region that includes modern-day Lebanon and Syria—though he lived in a time of great empires and intermingling.