Denzel Washington (Mount Vernon, 1954) carries a long list of police investigating murders behind him. In ‘Small Details’, which hits theaters this Friday, the actor gets into the shoes of a sheriff with disturbing secrets in his past, who is on the trail of a serial killer. Washington turns his character into an authoritarian, intelligent and vaguely obsessive guy, exploring every photograph of the victims like a hound until he finds Sparma, the character played by Jared Leto. The two-time Oscar winner makes it clear that he enjoyed the opportunity to work with two other actors from another generation, such as Leto and Rami Malek.

– You are the veteran of this triumvirate of successful actors. With what attitude do you face a shoot of these characteristics?

–We all came to the shoot with the same tools: the script. There are many young actors who are daring, different, capable of understanding the complexity of their characters. It’s fascinating for me to watch them work, follow in their footsteps in this profession that is absolutely frustrating and wonderful at the same time. Unfortunately, this year we lost a great actor like Chad Boseman (who died of colon cancer last year). But Jared and Rami are doing a great job and they got my attention. That’s why the three of us are in this movie.

–Do you compete with the new generations?

–As an actor you compete above all with yourself. In ‘Small details’ I decided to gain weight, change my appearance. And at my age it’s not easy. This kind of preparation takes a lot of effort, but I like to push myself when I get into a role. It’s fascinating to be the old man now. Much of this film takes place in a police interrogation room. Sitting behind that glass, watching Rami and Jared do their jobs was mind-blowing. I was the star of a movie where I was only missing popcorn and Coke. Actors like Rami and Jared and even my son (John David Washington) prove that the new generation of young people is absolutely brilliant.

“Apparently you and Jared Leto stayed away from each other during filming.”

-Yes. Filming can become a transcendental space, where mind games arise between the actors. We both try to stay apart. He stayed away from me, respectfully. And I of him. We bow or nod to greet each other without speaking.

“It is true that he came to spy on Leto in real life.”

–I was following him. Sometimes she was outside his apartment and he didn’t know it. I cannot give more details about it. I’ll put it this way: he didn’t know.

Rami Malek, Jared Leto and Denzel Washington in ‘Small details’.

–This type of studio film for adults has been common in his career, but now this material has been transferred to television and streaming. Has it become more difficult to find film projects to star in?

–There is a shortage of good material; in film, television and platforms. Thats the reality. It is difficult to find a script with the necessary quality to develop it. If you have good footage, it’s probably easier to do it now than it was under the old system, when far fewer films were shot. The script reflects the project and if it is not on the page, it is not on the screen. If they ask me to do ‘Othello’ for any platform, I’ll do it, because it’s Shakespeare.

“Actually, he’s going to star in a movie about Macbeth.”

-Yes. Directed by Joel Coen and with Frances MacDormand. I was first a theater actor; I debuted like with ‘The Emperor Jones’ and ‘Othello’. In my youth, the cinema was not in my plans, because before it was not like now, there were not so many possibilities.

– Do you think it is easier to find characters for African American actors?

–Of course, now it is much easier than when I started. I have been an actor for forty years, obviously the situation in the industry is nothing like the first years of my career. Before, the best I could hope for was to do theater without dreaming of becoming a star. I make a lot of jokes about it, but I must admit that I never settled. I have too much ego to stare at my name at the end of the credits. I’ve always wanted to succeed, and neither my skin color nor the racist culture was going to stop me. Had he not succeeded in the cinema, he would have done so in the theater.

Where do you find your motivation as an artist?

-In the lecture. All of us have something in life that motivates us. My father was an avid reader, a gentleman. He was not interested in sports, he always told me to pursue my diploma, but it was my mother who encouraged me to go to university.