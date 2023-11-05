Dutch international Denzel Dumfries (27) and his family came into contact with youth care at an early age. That was an important reason for him and his family to give something back by opening their own educational orthopedagogical center in Rotterdam. “Everyone has their own path, with their own talents or qualities. Triggering them, that is the challenge.”

