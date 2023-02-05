With summaryInter won the 235th edition of the Derby della Madonnina against AC Milan. It became 1-0 in San Siro by a goal from the Argentinian striker Lautaro Martínez. After 34 minutes he cleverly headed in a corner from Hakan Calhanoglu.



Feb 5 2023

Inter is firmly in second place in Serie A due to the derby victory, but the national title already seems to be forgiven. Napoli, which previously only won the championship in 1987 and 1990 with Diego Maradona as the star player, is already thirteen points ahead of the number two after 21 of the 38 rounds in the Italian league.

AC Milan has performed dramatically since the competition resumed after the World Cup. Only five points were scored in six league matches and the defending champion is now sixth. AS Roma, Lazio and Atalanta are now between the superpowers from Milan. The pressure on coach Stefano Pioli, who guided Milan to the first national title in eleven years last season, is increasing considerably. Inter won 3-0 against Milan on January 18. That was in Riyadh in the battle for the Italian Super Cup.

Denzel Dumfries and Stefan de Vrij both stayed on the bench for the entire match in the Milan derby. The two Orange internationals have not played much since the World Cup under coach Simone Inzaghi. He again favored Matteo Darmian on the right wing tonight. Dumfries also remained on the bench for the entire match against Hellas Verona and Empoli in January. Before that, he had only come on for 14 and 10 minutes against Napoli and Monza. Last Saturday, Dumfries did participate in the entire match against Cremonese (1-2 win), but tonight the former right back of Sparta, Heerenveen and PSV had to watch the entire match again.

Stefan de Vrij also remained on the bench for the entire match. That has been the case for him in five of the six games since the World Cup. De Vrij only participated in the entire match against Empoli (0-1 defeat).

Inter will soon play in the eighth finals of the Champions League against FC Porto. AC Milan will compete against Tottenham Hotspur, which earlier today won 1-0 against Manchester City through a record goal by striker Harry Kane.

