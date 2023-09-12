The most radical right has problems with science. It is something that countless studies had observed, but since the pandemic the problem has worsened because it gains importance and spreads socially. And this tension often appears in political discourse, in episodes such as the one that occurred around the dana in Madrid and the probability that it would suffer a historic flood. The criticism against the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) and the alarms of the authorities, by right-wing politicians and journalists, came long before the red alert period closed. Some citizens took to the streets with the sole purpose of showing on social networks how they defied the authorities’ requests for caution. Finally, regardless of boasts and controversies, eight people died.

This denial threatens not only coexistence and informed decision-making; It also endangers the very lives of right-wing citizens, as demonstrated by what happened in the United States around vaccination against covid. A study published this summer by Yale University shows that since vaccines have become available, Republican voters are dying at a much higher rate than Democrats.

The job, published by the American Medical Association, analyzed more than half a million deaths (in Ohio and Florida) and matched them to the census of registered voters. The result of his analysis is devastating: excess mortality among Republican voters “was 43% higher” than that of Democrats. “The gap was larger in counties with lower vaccination rates,” she concludes. Conservative voters doubt vaccines and die, encouraged by anti-science populism.

The phenomenon It is very complex and it doesn’t stop growing. In the United States, trust in scientists plummeted in just a couple of years on the right flank of citizens: between 2019 and 2021, while it remained above 90% among Democrats, the percentage of Republicans who trust medical researchers went from 88% to only 66%. Conservative distrust in scientists in general has grown in that period from 14% to 36%.

In Spain we can also see how this part of society is disengaging from science. Sociologist Celia Díaz Catalán studies the perception that Spaniards have of science and “in general, trust is high, but there is greater distrust in extreme right-wing ideology.” 40% of the most right-wing citizens believe that many scientific theories are completely wrong, compared to 22.8% of the general average of all Spaniards; and 54% of right-wingers think that people trust scientists much more than they should, double the average. These data are new, but there is a tide that came from before, according to Díaz’s data: “There was already much more reluctance to consider the results of science positive. In general, people on the right are more distrustful of these types of institutions.”

In their jobs For the Spanish Foundation for Science and Technology, Díaz has also described that positions further to the right of the ideological scale have a lower ability to discern between true and false information. And also a greater tendency to spread false ones. In the United States it has also been observed, according to a job which concluded in 2021 that “this is partly explained by the fact that the most shared falsehoods tend to promote conservative positions.” A monumental study carried out with the help of Facebook has just shown that 97% of fake news Right-wing users consume that network.

“Scientists exaggerate”

Díaz believes that the dana episode was “striking” because of the underlying tides that it showed: “It was seen that there is a breeding ground that is being forged, that social representation of scientific exaggeration is being generated, that it lacks consistency. “There was no talk of political measures to mitigate the effects, but directly whether the forecast was false, whether science was wrong.” And he adds: “It is dangerous, because if it is pointed at all scientific research, it serves to deny other things later.” By labeling science as exaggerated or false today and here, the door is opened to take that shortcut more times, always depending on what suits our interests, ideology or identity.

Researcher Kathleen Hall Jamieson, communications expert and co-founder of FactCheck.org, sums it up this way: “When science says we need to reduce carbon emissions, some conservatives hear: Scientists want to crash the economy. When scientists say mask-wearing and vaccination will slow the spread of Covid, some conservatives listen: Scientists want to undermine my right to decide what’s best for me and my family, and they’re trying to increase government power to direct my life.”

Effects of the damage in Toledo, Casarrubios, where a man was found dead in an elevator. Claudio Alvarez

Therefore, the risk communication expert Maricarmen Climent recognizes that in his field the ideological factor must be taken into account: “Not everyone is in the same context to accept information. It is very linked to what people feel. “Ideology is a problem, it is one more element to consider, because people have biases and preconceived ideas.” When the Government warns about the harmful effects of red meat or sweets, there are those who see their identity, their way of life, threatened, and respond by defending it with more force and doubting scientific studies: posing in networks with chocolates and steaks.

Many specialists explain that the rejection of the right arises from these cognitive dissonances, the clash between what science says and certain values ​​or visions of how the world should be: “If we have to give up using the car for everything, it can be painful for many people,” explains Díaz. Hence, for example, the importance of the climate emergency is minimized: “In Spain there are practically no deniers, what has changed in recent years is the idea of ​​the true severity of the effects of climate change, fundamentally in the right”. After the success of Brexit, today Nigel Farage is fighting against car-free zones accompanied by posters that read: “Stop the toxic air lie.”

Another very simple and universal mental shortcut is to think the same thing that people I trust say when faced with complicated problems or situations, or that are beyond our understanding: for example, having opinions like the politicians I vote for. This is one of the most widespread arguments to explain the suspicion of conservative people towards scientists: that they are encouraged by political elites.

Trump booed by his own

But there are arguments against: “The problem is complex,” Jamieson summarizes by email. “The Covid vaccines were created under the Trump administration and they booed him when they found out he was pro-vaccination.” In August 2021, Donald Trump was attacked by his own supporters at a rally in Alabama after recognizing: “I totally believe in your freedoms, but I recommend that you get vaccinated. I did it, it’s good, get vaccinated.” Santiago Abascal, the leader of the far-right Vox, did not want to reveal if he had been vaccinated against covid and, today, the new parliamentary spokesperson for his group is a pandemic denier.

Scholars of the phenomenon are clear that there is a lever that definitively activated certain attitudes: misinformation deliberately propagated by economic powers, interested in undermining the credibility of science. For every study that warned about warming, they paid for another manipulated one to question it. For every doctor who criticized tobacco, they paid another to refute it. They are the merchants of doubt, as Naomi Oreskes and Erik Conway called them. Thus the perception has been sown that science is weak, inconsistent, self-interested and opinionated. Studies would be just the pretext that governments use to intervene in our lives, just what certain industries sell. And their interests overwhelmingly influence the pro-business conservatives of the Republican Party.

This is what Oreskes thinks, who has just published a study in the journal Science, which showed that Exxon and other oil companies knew the catastrophe they were unleashing. In a recent article, Oreskes and Conway write: “Contemporary conservative distrust of science has nothing really to do with science. It is collateral damage, a side effect of distrust in the government. Therefore, to rebuild trust in science, we cannot simply defend science as a project or demonstrate the integrity of scientists. “We must address, and counter, the prevailing conservative narratives that the government holds back prosperity and threatens people’s freedoms, when in reality it is working to sustain and equitably distribute prosperity and protect its people from serious threats like climate change.” .

Danger to coexistence

It is something similar to what happened recently during the dana, and earlier during the pandemic. The right discussed the science of infections in the hospitality industry to attack the governments that imposed restrictions and thus protect those economic interests. The estimated probability (70%) of a downpour is discussed “because that has social and economic consequences,” as the Andalusian president, Juan Manuel Moreno, wrote against the restrictions, demanding “rigor,” even before the worst of the rain fell. .

“They are playing to fight scientists, even institutions. This time [con la dana] has gone directly against Aemet. We must be very careful, because distrust is being generated in the institutions. This is really dangerous for coexistence in society,” warns Celia Díaz Catalán. Santiago Abascal claimed that the alert that went off on cell phones in Madrid to protect the population is only for those who want to receive it, “but that they are not installed by default” because those who do not want it must be respected.

But is there something else? The influence of populist elites, capitalism, decades of misinformation, cognitive dissonance and identity at risk may be factors that explain the rejection. However, there are researchers who have recently pointed to underlying mechanisms. Stephan Lewandowski, one of science’s leading experts on the psychology of perception, has published various items in which he postulates that suspicion towards research is something intrinsic to the conservative mind and is not dictated by political pragmatism.

In his opinion, and according to point out their studiesthe right-wing worldview clashes with the scientific system itself, due to selfless work, the universality of knowledge and the results common property of the entire scientific community: “Conservatives are less likely to support the norms of science and, therefore, “They tend to distrust scientific results more in general.”

