Denver wins and leads 2-1 over Miami in the NBA final

Nikola Jokic, who signed the first performance of 30 points, twenty rebounds and ten assists in NBA history, and JAmal Murray, with 28 points, led this Wednesday the resounding 109-94 victory of the Denver Nuggets in the field of Miami Heat with which Michael Malone’s men took a 2-1 lead in the Finals.

In the first of two matches in the Kaseya Center of Miami, the Nuggets retook the field advantage in the series by imposing their physical power and capturing 65 rebounds to the Heat’s 41.

Jokic finished the game with 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists and Murray added another triple double of 34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Nuggets.

In the Heat, J.emmy butler scored 28 points and Bam Adebayo signed a double double of 22 points and 17 rebounds

The Heat, committed to the end, took advantage of a drop in concentration by the Nuggets to get within nine points with less than two minutes to go, with Butler already on the bench.

However, Miami, the team that achieved the most victories this year after trailing by more than ten points in the fourth quarters, could not perform another miracle. The Nuggets sealed a resounding victory at the Kaseya Center and regained home field advantage in the series.

They forced Spoelstra to pull the board again in an attempt to contain his power and avoid another loss in Game 4, which would offer Denver the match point in Colorado.

