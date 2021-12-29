Home page world



Mourners have laid down outside a store on South Broadway in Denver. © David Zalubowski / AP / dpa

An armed 47-year-old man kills and injures several people in the US city of Denver and the surrounding area. Apparently he knew some of his victims whom he specifically sought out.

Denver – The Denver shooter knew and carefully selected at least some of his victims. “From what we know, the perpetrator seems to target certain people,” said a police representative.

“In this case, the victims were known to the perpetrator.” The 47-year-old shot several people in the US city of Denver and the surrounding area on Monday evening. One of them succumbed to his injuries yesterday, bringing the number of deaths to five. Several people were also injured. The suspect himself subsequently died in an exchange of fire with the police.

The shooter initially opened fire in downtown Denver on a busy street with shops, bars and restaurants. He then went to other locations in Denver and continued shooting there. Finally he made his way to Lakewood near Denver and fired at people in a shop and hotel there. Police said there was a specific connection between the perpetrator and his victims, particularly in the Denver incidents. The perpetrator had to do with the hotel in Lakewood beforehand – it was unclear whether he knew the killed employee there.

According to the information, the shooter was known to the police. There were two investigations against him, but no charges were brought. The police did not provide any information about what the man was accused of. There was also no clear answer at the press conference to the question of whether the shooter acted alone. dpa