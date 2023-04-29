The challenge

—

Facing the second round two teams with quintets of enormous quality, but with very little bench. It is true that the rotations in the playoffs are always reduced, but in this case Malone and Williams are forced to make a virtue of necessity, play force … Jokic can send the Suns defense into a tailspin. He has amassed dizzying figures against the Wolves: 26.2 points, 12.4 rebounds and 9 assists on average, even if he is against Gobert and Towns. Ayton is not the French defensively and maybe not even Kat in attack. He will suffer it. And to limit him he will have to tire him in the other half, above all, as an offensive threat that the Suns must not forget. Booker ended the series with the Clippers, crippled by the absence of George and Leonard from Game 3, averaging 37.2 points, 5 rebounds and 6.4 assists. Caldwell-Pope will try to stick to him like a sticker, but happy birthday… The Suns have three future Hall of Fame players: Paul and Durant without even thinking about it, probably even Booker, one day. Plus the number 1 pick of the 2018 Draft. In short, on paper in terms of absolute value, no one comes close to them in the West. But Paul is almost 38 years old and Durant is approaching 35: their physical “fitness”, especially having to work overtime as playing time, will have to be verified. CP3 managed against the Clippers, especially accelerating in the fourth quarter. It will be more difficult to afford against the Nuggets. The series will probably be decided on the open shots, indeed wide open, of Craig and Okogie, the sixth man of the Suns, who will enjoy the doubles on their teammates. To win, Denver needs Murray – 27.2 points so far in the playoffs – to confirm himself as a credible offensive alternative to Jokic to keep the opposing defense “honest”. And that Gordon and KCP do at least what they can against Durant and Booker, as defensive specialists.