In a short time, Facundo Campazzo went from doubts -alien- to confirming his usefulness as a spare man who, eventually, can even find a place in the “main” team of the NBA’s Denver Nuggets. And his coach, Michael Malone, has been acknowledging it.

After the good victory against Oklahoma City, which served to recover from the fall against Washington in which the Cordovan missed the shot that could have meant the victory, the coach He once again highlighted the work of the Argentine and went even a little further in his praise.

“As for Facundo Campazzo, the cordovan heroHe plays hard, has a great defense … He was very down after the game against Washington because he didn’t throw the ball well, he missed the last shot of the game … But today he responded very well. He’s a boy that I love. “

And he added: “He plays hard every minute. When he’s on the court, he usually always makes the right play. It was a great game for Facundo. He scored nine points and is the leader of that group from the bench.”

Campazzo’s performance against Oklahoma The Argentine added 9 points and 3 steals

Regarding the game itself, Malone assessed its importance by relating it to the previous loss to the Wizards. “That was a really tough loss. We could feel sorry for ourselves or find a way to regroup, move forward and win. I really liked the team’s energy going into the game and that went on until the end.”

For this reason, before the consultation of the Cordovan journalist Esteban Abed, Malone deepened: “This match was very important, friend. Do you understand?” He expressed in good Spanish, and then gave way to English. “It was a great victory because it is the first game of four on tour (on the road) “.

And he closed: “We know we have the All Star Game break waiting right after this and this is a very challenging season for everyone in the NBA, not just us. So I think it’s important to be able to win as many games as we can before the game. break”.