The Nuggets reach the historic goal: they win Game 4 in Los Angeles (113-111) and close the series 4-0 by winning the Western Conference

The Denver Nuggets will play in the Finals for the first time in their history. They win Game 4 113-111 in Los Angeles and close the series 4-0 against the Lakers, thus winning the Western Conference. Jokic dominates the second half, responding to James’ sensational first and thus allows the Colorado franchise to play for the NBA ring in the final act of the season for the first time in 47 years. The Finals will begin on Thursday 1 June, the Nuggets will have time to “catch their breath”.

THE JOKER LAUGHS — The Serbian center – Mvp of the final – at the age of 28 conquers the first Finals of his career. The consecration for the most dominant player of the last three NBA seasons. The numbers say a lot, but they don’t say everything. They say that with the eighth triple-double of the 2023 playoffs he sets a new record, surpassing Wilt Chamberlain’s 7 that dated back to 1967, even. They say that – since it counts when you score, even more than when you score – he scored the last two field goals in Game 4. A 3-pointer, absurd, out of balance, another of arrogance, freeing himself from Anthony Davis’ true center, attacking the basket. In short, the best of the unlimited offensive repertoire of a phenomenon. What the numbers don’t say, beyond the final 30 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists, is that he didn’t force anything. Playing as a team until the end, despite the excitement of the final sprint. It is no coincidence that his post-match words were like a team player: “We didn’t give up by 15 points at half-time, we never give up when things go wrong. The comeback is the result of a collective effort, not just one player.” He plays right, Mr Jokic. See also He pretends to be Thompson, evades surveillance, and warms up for 10 minutes with the Warriors

LEBRON UNTIL THE END — He tried. In every way. Commendable. He scored 31 points in the first half, dominated as he was 10 years younger. He finished with 40, with 10 rebounds and 9 side assists, defended against Jokic and Murray, scored from outside and from under the basket. He did it all, at 38 years old. Except managing to score the equalizer to force overtime, he tried twice in the last minute, with 26” to go and then in the last second, blocked by Aaron Gordon on Jamal Murray’s double. But he put his face, personality and desire to win until the last moment of the match and series. Little to blame him, therefore. The best team won and the best team this time weren’t his Lakers. Closing a season that started badly, but straightened out during construction. Difficult if not impossible to do more with this staff. Davis goes in flashes, albeit dazzling, then many role players, with Reaves the most convincing, once again. But not enough overall talent, as a supporting cast, to clinch the Finals. See also Official: Raúl Gutiérrez is no longer coach of Cruz Azul

THE MATCH — The Japanese Hachimura starts in the quintet for the first time in the playoffs, replacing the disappointing Vanderbilt. Russell also starts from the bench, Schroeder is preferred to him. Lakers ahead 34-28 after the first 12′. LeBron with 21 points in the first quarter, including 4 3-pointers, shooting 7/9 from the field. Tristan Thompson can be seen on the parquet at the beginning of the second quarter, he even crushes on an assist from LeBron, who wanted him in the squad. Coach Ham opens his bag of tricks, leaves no stone unturned. James and Gordon end up fighting: double technician. A series of pro Lakers fouls at halftime sent Coach Malone on a rampage. You get a technician for protests, inevitable. 73-58 for the yellow-purples in the middle of the match. LeBron with 31 points: it’s the most in the first half in the playoffs for him. At 38 years old, it’s fair to reiterate it. Shooting 11/13 from the field. Jokic restarts very strong after the break, scoring 10 points in 5′ despite 3 fouls. The Lakers have the demerit of not attacking him to try to force the fourth, and thus send him to the bench. A basket by the former Caldwell-Pope is worth overtaking the host at 82-81, Denver up 94-80 after 36′. Third period dominated by Malone’s boys who could have given up in the middle of the match by 15 points and instead…With 5′ to play Jokic commits the fourth and fifth foul in attack, with LeBron setting a double trap for him. He falls for it. Davis equalized at 102. But the finish was all by Nikola Jokic, giant from Sombor, Serbia. The Basket Artist. He pulls out a couple of brushstrokes of his, on the most beautiful. A meaningless triple, crooked, with Davis on him, then he eats him with competitive nastiness in penetration to the iron. With 4” to play in the last Lakers possession. Everyone knows that the ball will go to James. Who tries to approach the basket, but Malone guesses the defense and doubled ends up in the clutches of Gordon, who signs the most important block of his career. The one that is worth the Finals. Denver now waits to meet the opponent: Miami or Boston. The Heat lead 3-0 in the series, Game 4, in Florida tonight. See also Mbappé's statements indicating that he would not renew with PSG

Los Angeles: James 40 (11/18, 4/7, 6/7 tl), Davis 21, Reaves 17. Rebounds: Davis 14. Assists: James 9.

Denver: Jokic 30 (8/18, 3/6, 5/6 tl), Murray 25, Gordon 22. Rebounds: Jokic 14. Assists: Jokic 13.

May 23, 2023 (change May 23, 2023 | 07:36)

