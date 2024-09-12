The Policies related to asylum for immigrants in the United States They are a source of great controversy at a national level, as some states take a position in favour of these situations, while others show a totally opposite side and try to combat this type of action. In Denver they always followed the same line.

According to the criteria of

In the capital of Colorado, in line with aid policies for migrants arriving from abroad and seeking asylum in the US.they have now promoted a new integration program through which They receive 42,000 people from Texas sent by bus, which entails an expense of US$72,000,000according to the site The Country.

With the aim of these people joining the community as soon as they obtain their work visa in the United States, Denver authorities are not only offering them shelterbut also assist them with English classes and job training so they can grow in their respective careers.

Sarah Plastino, director of the new program, said the following in conversation with The Country: “The objective of the program is that A large number of people are leaving shelters and entering our communities here in Denver. at the same time”.

And he added: “We knew that We needed a program that would especially support these people. who did not yet qualify for a work permit and they had to apply for asylum. So we designed this to capitalize on the six-month waiting period to train those who were waiting for their work permit and provide a large number of people with stability.”

A family benefits from the new asylum program in Denver, Colorado Photo:Getty Images Share

Where will asylum-seeking migrants live in Denver?

Understanding that housing these people in private hotel rooms meant a very large expense for the authorities, according to reports The Countrythe decision they made, to benefit Denver’s own economy, is give them asylum in housing for six months.

Depending on the size of the families, HE They were assigned apartments and houses available on the regular marketalso taking into account the areas where the minors were already enrolled in school. In addition, they were also awarded other benefits such as mobile phones and public transport passes.