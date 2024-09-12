According to the criteria of
With the aim of these people joining the community as soon as they obtain their work visa in the United States, Denver authorities are not only offering them shelterbut also assist them with English classes and job training so they can grow in their respective careers.
Sarah Plastino, director of the new program, said the following in conversation with The Country: “The objective of the program is that A large number of people are leaving shelters and entering our communities here in Denver. at the same time”.
And he added: “We knew that We needed a program that would especially support these people. who did not yet qualify for a work permit and they had to apply for asylum. So we designed this to capitalize on the six-month waiting period to train those who were waiting for their work permit and provide a large number of people with stability.”
Where will asylum-seeking migrants live in Denver?
Understanding that housing these people in private hotel rooms meant a very large expense for the authorities, according to reports The Countrythe decision they made, to benefit Denver’s own economy, is give them asylum in housing for six months.
Depending on the size of the families, HE They were assigned apartments and houses available on the regular marketalso taking into account the areas where the minors were already enrolled in school. In addition, they were also awarded other benefits such as mobile phones and public transport passes.
#Denver #integration #program #migrants #welcomes
Leave a Reply