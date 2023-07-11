













On more than one occasion it seems that it really affects performance but it is not something regular and it happens in different ways. That is why this developer wants someone independent to verify this information.

That’s what Irdeto CEO Steve Huin revealed in an interview. He stated that when users do their comparisons they don’t always resort to the same version with or without Denuvo.

What exactly he said was ‘Players [casi] never have access to the same version of [un juego] protected or not’.

He then proceeded to explain his point and how patches released over time are also things to consider.

Huin stated ‘over the life of the game, there might be one protected version and one not, but they’re not comparable because they’re different builds for six months, lots of bug fixes, etc., which could make it better or worse’.

This executive pointed out that at Irdeto they are testing Denuvo to see how performance is affected, but he is aware that the public does not believe them. So a third party should do the evaluations.

Steve Huin revealed that they are working on a program for reputable press and media sites to receive copies of games with and without Denuvo for testing.

He hopes that this will confirm that ‘the performance is comparable, identical…and that would provide something the community would hopefully trust’.

Huin made it clear that this should happen in the next few months, so the news about it will not take long to appear.

