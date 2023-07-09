Denuvo wants to try to prove that its anti-tamper system does not affect the performance of games, as the most critical parts of the PC gamer community would like. To do this he will offer gods independent benchmarks which will demonstrate the groundlessness of certain claims.

Is it all Denuvo’s fault?

Denuvo was blamed for the launch problems of the PC version of Resident Evil Village, which depended on Capcom’s DRM

Irdeto, the company that owns Denuvo, has already repeatedly denied that the games’ performance problems depend on the anti-piracy system, but still wants to take a step forward, as explained by Steve Huin, the COO of Irdeto’s video games wing. According to him, the comparisons between the cracked versions of the games and with Denuvo are often incorrect, because they are based on different builds, with the former often updated with patches and fixes that naturally make them more performing.

Huin is aware that the company’s claims are not enough to convince i PC gamers who never miss an opportunity to attack Denuvo: “Unfortunately our voice is not enough to convince people because in their heads we don’t deserve to be trusted when talking about the subject.”

Hence Irdeto’s plan, which will offer the press two versions of the games to be benchmarked independently, with and without Denuvo. According to Huin this will demonstrate that the performance is identical. The initiative should start in the coming months.

Of our doubt that the players will be convinced, especially those with forts prejudices against Denuvo. Tests have already been done in the past that have demonstrated the minimal impact of the protection system on game performance, but they weren’t enough. For example, many still blame Denuvo for the launch problems of Resident Evil Village, when in reality it was discovered that the problem resided in Capcom’s DRM.

In reality, Denuvo has caused problems in some cases, but not in performance, such as when the company’s servers went offline for a weekend making titles such as Guardians of the Galaxy and Persona 4 Golden unplayable.