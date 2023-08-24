As is well known, in recent years the software known as Denuvo has been implemented in computer games, which prevents many programs from being pirated by people dedicated to hacking and distributing these titles. However, sometimes this represents more problems than advantages, and now it is confirmed that this company joins a well-known console.

It was announced that this company is already available to those who develop in switchesthis with the aim that illegal copies of the games are not made and that roms are also disclosed on the internet and therefore emulators are used pc. Precisely its creators have called it as Nintendo Switch Emulator Protection.

This is how it works according to denuvo:

Even if a game is protected against piracy in its PC version, the version released on Nintendo Switch can be emulated from day one and played on PC, thus bypassing the strong protections that the PC version offers. This can happen with any of the numerous games available on Nintendo Switch. By blocking unauthorized emulations on PC, studios can increase their revenue during the game’s release window, which is the most important period for monetization. The protection of the Nintendo Switch emulator will ensure that anyone wanting to play the game will have to buy a legitimate copy.

It is worth mentioning that Nintendo It has become quite serious with the issue of pitariness on different consoles it owns, and it even put one of those responsible for it in jail at the beginning of this year. Now, said person will have to pay basically all of his life’s salary to compensate losses to the company in Japan.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: Piracy has always been a serious thing in videogames, but fortunately it is now easier for them to take care of the problem, because if they want to hack the device, only Nintendo bans the console and it is useless, that is the most cruel but fair if we say it in a poetic way.