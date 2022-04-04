Dentsu’s company will work on regulatory and training standards on how to deal with the issue of inclusion, both inside and outside the company

The company led by Emanuele Nenna is part of Dentsu Italywhich brings together the brands The Big Now / mcgarrybowen, MKTG, Isobar and The Story Lab, from 1 April 2022 becomes benefit company. There benefit company it is a legal qualification introduced by the 2016 stability law, which indicates normal companies which, in addition to the purpose of dividing profits, provide for the pursuit of one or more purposes of common benefit in the bylaws.

By common benefit is meant a positive effect on people, communities, territories and the environment, cultural and social assets and activities. The directors are required to seek, in pursuit of these purposes, the interests of all stakeholders and to behave in a responsible and transparent manner.

There Benefit companytherefore, it defines a purpose of impact – supplementary to that of profit – towards which to direct the business activity, and specific objectives to be pursued through the business plan. Italy was the first country in Europe to adopt the legal status of a Benefit company, imported from the United States (Benefit Corporation).

The purpose of common benefit that it has chosen to pursue in carrying out the business, indicated in the new statute, are aimed at contributing to an open, inclusive and non-judgmental society. This common benefit is perfectly aligned with dentsu international’s Social Impact 2030 strategy, in which two of the five main guidelines for action are linked to the themes of diversity and inclusiveness, referring to both the recruitment of collaborators and the themes of communication campaigns. . In its first year as a Benefit Company, Dentsu’s company will work on regulatory and training standards on how to deal with the issue of inclusion (both internally and externally).

A strong focus on this theme is present in the “The Code” project, the international training program of dentsu international to bring the younger generations closer to the world of marketing and communication. In choosing schools, the team that launched “The Code” in Italy – precisely in the first months of 2022 – wanted to focus in particular on contexts that are further away from training and professional opportunities, thus enhancing the theme of geographical inclusiveness.

Emanuele Nenna, CEO of the new Benefit Company and Executive Board member of dentsu italia, declared: “As communication professionals and consultants for companies, we are aware of having great responsibilities towards the society in which we live. This is why I believe this is an important step: we want to help promote a positive impact of communication on the complex challenges that today’s world poses to us. (Good) creativity plays a fundamental and essential role, which can really make a difference. “

Paolo Stucchi, CEO Southern Europe, Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, of Dentsu, said: “Doing your job well for customers must increasingly marry with doing good for society as well. I especially thank Ilaria Affer who brought us this project a few months ago and Emanuele Nenna who enhanced it. A concrete testimony that “We All Lead”, as one of the “8 ways” that represents the values ​​of dentsu says. The fact that our creative area is the first agency in Italy, part of an international communication group, to become a Benefit Company is a source of great pride for us. And it could not even be a point of arrival, but rather be the first step, to be extended to other dentsu agencies, in Italy and around the world “.

“This transformation is a clear-cut stance and a great challenge for the company. I am proud that Emanuele and then the management welcomed the project and made it possible. And the real challenge begins today: a path that must involve all of us from now on, every day, made up of concrete actions to bring value to society with our work. I thank Emanuele and Paolo for trusting me in translating this project into reality “, he comments Ilaria AfferSocial Impact Director of Dentsu.

The process that led to the creative acronyms of Dentsu Italy to establish itself as a Benefit Company was carried out in collaboration with Goodpoint, a Benefit Company and certified B Corp, which supports companies in the construction of their impact strategies.