Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/20/2024 – 16:39

The process that impeached federal deputy Silvia Waiãpi (PL-AP) for harmonizing her face during the 2022 elections using public money allocated to the electoral campaign provides details of how the irregularity occurred. The process records alleged dialogues between her and her then campaign coordinator Maite Luzia Mastop Martins. There are also invoices that prove the amounts paid to dental surgeon Willian Rafael Oliveira.

Through her advisor, the deputy informed that she found out about the decision through the press and that her campaign accounts had already been approved by TRE-AP. An appeal may be made to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

According to the action judged by the Regional Electoral Court of Amapá (TRE-AP) that revoked her mandate, Silvia allegedly ordered a campaign advisor to transfer R$9,000 to a dental surgeon after receiving funds from the Special Campaign Financing Fund ( FEFC). The advisor herself took the case to the MP.

Maite Luzia, who was Silvia’s campaign coordinator, told the court that she received payment for her services on August 29, 2022, the same day that Silvia accessed public resources for her campaign. The money she passed on to the coordinator was R$20,000, for the coordination services provided, plus R$15,000, which was supposed to be used for campaign expenses.

“To my surprise, when I got there at the doctor, she (Silvia) had already done part of the procedure… the facial harmonization aesthetic procedure was still going to continue and she just said ‘Look, I’ll pay for it now’ and I looked seriously to her. ‘I just put more money in your account’, she took it and told me, then said ‘Pay it right away because I don’t have any money, I’m only going to receive it on the 5th’.”

Maite says she asked Silvia if she was sure “because she understood that I was talking about the issue of the Party Fund”, she stated in her statement, adding that the misuse of public money was a surprise for both her, Maite, and to the doctor.

The then campaign coordinator narrates that, as soon as the invoice with the amount was received, she handed it to the candidate’s electoral counter showing what was spent on, including facial harmonization. Maite narrates that the accountant “lacked respect” or “made fun of” the situation”, asking if Maite’s CNAE (which determines which economic activities a CNPJ can work with) worked with this type of procedure. “There is no way to say that no one was aware or that no one was alerted. Everyone was warned about the misuse of public money”, said the former campaign coordinator in her statement.

The process also attaches the invoices relating to the deposit of the electoral fund and the amount paid to the dental surgeon in two installments, one of R$7,000 and the other of R$2,000.

Willian, the dentist, stated in a video statement that the deputy continues to undergo facial harmonization treatment, but that the procedure that started the sequence was “facial weight loss”. The dentist was approached by Estadãobut did not respond.