The chief dentist of the Ministry of Health Oleg Yanushevich spoke about the dangerous signs of pain and discomfort in the teeth. Reported by “Moscow 24”.

So, according to the doctor, discomfort in the teeth may indicate sinusitis, since they are located very close to the maxillary sinuses. Unpleasant sensations can be caused by tumors due to oncological diseases that occur during maxillary pauses.

In addition, Yanushevich stressed that changes in weather conditions such as temperature, pressure and humidity should not directly affect diseases and sensations in the teeth. Some symptoms can only be caused by cold temperatures. “For example, in acute and chronic pulpitis, inhalation of cold air sometimes provokes pain. But this does not affect the disease itself, but simply increases the strength of the symptom, ”the doctor explained.

Earlier, the dentist warned about the possible yellowing of the teeth if you brush too thoroughly. He said that when teeth begin to lose their natural whiteness, patients try to brush them more thoroughly, but this only exacerbates the situation. The dentist explained that tooth enamel is white, but the next layer underneath, known as dentin, is yellow. If the enamel is erased, then the yellow color begins to shine through.