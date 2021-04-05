A boy from the Canadian city of Peterborough, Ontario, entered the Guinness Book of Records as the owner of the longest milk tooth in history. This was reported by the UPI news agency.

A dentist pulled out a 2.5-centimeter long milk tooth from the mouth of nine-year-old Luke Boulton. This tooth has entered the Guinness Book of Records as the longest ever extracted from a child’s mouth.

The boy’s family said that the tooth was extracted on September 17, 2019, when the boy was eight years old. But it was only recently that Canadians learned that their bid for a world record had been accepted. They still have not received an official certificate certifying the record.

“It was rather difficult to imagine that it was in someone’s mouth,” said the boy’s father. He clarified that the idea to apply for the record was suggested by Luke’s older sister, Leia.

Luke said he plans to exhibit his tooth along with the certificate as soon as he receives it.

Earlier it was reported that a resident of the English city of Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, admitted that he pulled out a bad tooth on his own using pliers. He had no money to go to a private clinic, especially since he was afraid of a doctor.