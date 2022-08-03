Home page World

Multimillionaire dentist Lawrence R. deliberately shot and killed his wife to get her life insurance policy. The federal court in Colorado came to this conviction.

DENVER – It sounds like an Agatha Christie novel, but the reality is terrifying: 67-year-old dentist Lawrence R. deliberately shot and killed his wife Bianca on October 11, 2016 while on a hunting trip in Zambia. His motive: millions of dollars in life insurance and the relationship with his lover. R. claimed to the last that the fatal shot, fired with a 12-gauge shotgun, was an accident. But the cooperation of various investigators has now convicted the murderer.

Dentist Millionaire Murders Wife: Cheating Scheme Should Earn Nearly $5M

As the United States Attorney’s Office of the District of Colorado on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, a federal jury found R. guilty of the murder of his wife Bianca (aged 56) and of fraud by multiple life insurance companies. According to the jury, his lover, 64-year-old Lori M., was also guilty of aiding and abetting murder, obstruction of justice and two counts of perjury. The verdict is expected to be February 1, 2023 for the dentist and February 8, 2023 for his mistress.

The jury was convinced that the wife did not accidentally shoot herself in the heart with a shotgun, as her husband had claimed. An investigative research of Rolling Stone According to reports, the dentist told the Zambian police that he “found his wife bleeding in her bathroom”.

Rather, the accused had made the plan to kill his wife long in advance in order, like that United States Attorney’s Office further reports, “a total of 4,877,744.93 [US-Dollar] from nine life insurance policies with seven different life insurance companies, one of which was based in Colorado.

Dentist Millionaire Murders Wife: ‘I Killed My F**cking Wife For You’

During the 14-day trial, led by Judge William J. Martinez, his connection with his lover Lori M. also came more into focus. The prosecution was able to prove that the 64-year-old made incorrect and misleading statements about her relationship with the millionaire dentist. For example, she said that cash payments she received from R. were due to his generosity United States Attorney’s Office; in fact, the money was due to the fact that she was the dentist’s mistress.

She also testified that R. had told her that he found the FBI’s investigation against him irritating because he was “probably innocent”. However, the trial revealed that the dentist had already revealed to her in spring 2020 that he had murdered his wife because of her. According to that Rolling Stone he even publicly yelled “I killed my f**king wife for you!” during an argument.

Murder solved: “Justice for a victim who had no other voice”

“The murder of Bianca R[.] was a case that was neither easy to investigate nor to prosecute, but it was the right thing to do to get justice for the victim, his family and friends,” FBI Special Agent Michael Schneider, who led the FBI Denver investigation. “Lawrence R[.] thought he could murder his wife abroad and get away with it.”

According to prosecutor Cole Finegan, it is thanks not only to the diligence of the jury, but also in particular to the efforts of the FBI that this plan failed. The agency “literally traveled the world interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence,” according to the indictment. “Your commitment was exemplary and we are very grateful to you”. In general, the trial was an “extraordinary example” of how US prosecutors and authorities had joined forces to “uncover truth and seek justice for a victim who had no other voice.” (askl)