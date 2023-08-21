Fruits and berries are harmful to teeth products named in personal Telegram-canal dentist Vladimir Yeshidorzhiev.

According to the expert, fruits, berries and citrus fruits increase the sensitivity of the teeth and soften the top layer of enamel due to the acid in the composition. After using them, he advised to rinse your mouth with water. Brushing your teeth in this case is dangerous. The same goes for coffee and carbonated drinks, which can lead to erosion on the enamel surface.

For healthy teeth, you need to eat more foods with calcium and phosphorus, Yeshidorzhiev reminded. For example, cottage cheese, fish, spinach, dried fruits, sesame seeds, hard cheese, legumes are useful.

