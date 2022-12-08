ETNT: Dentist Goldstein advised to give up chips and dried fruit

Bread and chips can cause tooth decay, says Atlanta dentist Cary Goldstein. He listed unhealthy foods and drinks in Eat This, Not That!

First of all, the doctor drew attention to sweet carbonated drinks. “The sugar in these drinks easily sticks to teeth and promotes the growth of acid-forming bacteria, which can lead to plaque formation that causes cavities, decay and discoloration of teeth,” he warned. For those who cannot completely give up soda, Goldstein suggested rinsing their mouths with water after it.

Foods that stick to the teeth also pose a danger to the oral cavity. Among them, the dentist singled out dried fruits and chewing sweets. Due to the fact that their remains are difficult to remove with a brush, pieces of sweet food remain on the teeth and lead to the formation of cavities. “To reduce your risk of tooth decay, choose healthier, non-sticky snacks like vegetables, nuts, and cheese,” the doctor advised.

Acid foods like citrus fruits, tomatoes and vinegar can erode tooth enamel, Goldstein says. If these foods are included in the diet, the dentist recommends reducing their consumption and rinsing your mouth with water after them.

Bread and chips are the latest on the list of dangerous foods for the teeth. The dentist attributed their harm to high carbohydrate content. “Bacteria in the mouth feed on the sugars found in carbohydrates, which can contribute to plaque and cavities,” he warned.

In conclusion, Goldstein advised making healthy food choices, brushing your teeth regularly, flossing, and visiting the dentist regularly.

Earlier it was reported that the dentist Ilya Antonov warned about the dangers of ignoring a toothache. According to him, with the help of pain, the body signals the danger, so it is important to start treatment, and not drown out the discomfort with painkillers.